Mets’ Drew Smith undergoes second Tommy John surgery, likely out until 2026

NEW YORK (AP) — Drew Smith has undergone Tommy John surgery with an internal brace procedure. That likely knocks the New York Mets reliever out of action until 2026. Smith is slated to hit free agency after this season. He last pitched June 23, when he exited after getting two outs in the ninth inning of a win over the Chicago Cubs. He had trouble getting loose after being pressed into action and warming up on the field after closer Edwin Diaz was ejected for an illegal substance. An MRI revealed what Smith called “some pretty significant damage.” Smith underwent the surgery on Friday.

