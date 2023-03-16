Mets’ Díaz, Nats’ Cavalli expected to miss entire season

The start of the season can’t come soon enough for teams looking to keep their pitching staffs as healthy as possible. A tough spring for pitchers continued Thursday with the announcements that New York Mets star closer Edwin Díaz and Washington Nationals prospect Cade Cavalli were expected to miss the entire season. Díaz tore the patellar tendon in his right knee while celebrating with his Puerto Rico teammates on the field after a World Baseball Classic victory over the Dominican Republic. Cavalli is undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.