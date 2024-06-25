Mets’ Díaz begins serving 10-game suspension after ejection for having foreign substance on hand

By JERRY BEACH The Associated Press
New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Díaz, right, reacts after being ejected by their base umpire Vic Carapazza as manager Carlos Mendoza looks down as he walks to the dugout during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Sunday, June 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nam Y. Huh]

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets closer Edwin Díaz began serving his 10-game suspension Tuesday, just two days after his ejection from a win over the Chicago Cubs for having a foreign substance on his hand. The 30-year-old Díaz came on in the ninth inning to try to seal the 5-2 victory for the Mets, but was tossed by third-base umpire Vic Carapazza before throwing a pitch after an inspection of his glove and throwing hand. Both Díaz and manager Carlos Mendoza said the umpire said he thought the pitcher had too much of a combination of rosin, sweat and dirt on his throwing hand.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.