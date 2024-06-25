Mets’ Díaz begins serving 10-game suspension after ejection for having foreign substance on hand

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets closer Edwin Díaz began serving his 10-game suspension Tuesday, just two days after his ejection from a win over the Chicago Cubs for having a foreign substance on his hand. The 30-year-old Díaz came on in the ninth inning to try to seal the 5-2 victory for the Mets, but was tossed by third-base umpire Vic Carapazza before throwing a pitch after an inspection of his glove and throwing hand. Both Díaz and manager Carlos Mendoza said the umpire said he thought the pitcher had too much of a combination of rosin, sweat and dirt on his throwing hand.

