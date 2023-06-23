Mets demote starting pitcher Tylor Megill to Triple-A Syracuse

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The struggling New York Mets have optioned Tylor Megill to Triple-A Syracuse, opening a spot in their underperforming rotation. Megill is 6-4 with a 5.17 ERA in 15 starts for the Mets this season. He gave up four runs, five hits and four walks in 2 1/3 innings Wednesday as New York lost 10-8 in Houston. Mets manager Buck Showalter did not announce a replacement for Megill in the rotation Tuesday at home against Milwaukee, saying the club is considering several options. In place of Megill, the Mets recalled right-handed reliever Vinny Nittoli from Syracuse. He was looking to make his New York debut.

