Mets decline Maton’s option and give qualifying offers to Alonso, Manaea and Severino

NEW YORK (AP) — In their first set of major business decisions this offseason, the New York Mets have declined a 2025 contract option on reliever Phil Maton and made $21.05 million qualifying offers to starters Sean Manaea and Luis Severino. Maton became a free agent after the Mets turned down his $7,775,000 option in favor of a $250,000 buyout. New York also gave a $21.05 million qualifying offer to first baseman Pete Alonso, which had long been expected. Alonso, Manaea and Severino have until 4 p.m. EST on Nov. 19 to accept the one-year offer. If they decline and sign elsewhere, their new team must forfeit draft picks and the Mets would receive at least one draft pick as compensation.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.