Mets’ David Stearns says long-term deal with Pete Alonso unlikely before free agency

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — The New York Mets realize a long-term deal with Pete Alonso is unlikely before the star first baseman is eligible for free agency after the World Series. Alonso agreed last month to a $20.5 million, one-year contract that avoided arbitration. He switched agents last fall to Scott Boras. New Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns said free agency is “probably the most likely outcome.” A three-time All-Star, Alonso hit a career-low .217 last year with 46 homers and 118 RBIs.

