Mets cut Vogelbach and Guillorme, sign Stewart to 1-year contract

NEW YORK (AP) — Designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach and reserve infielder Luis Guillorme have been cut by the New York Mets. The team also declined to offer 2024 contracts to relievers Jeff Brigham, Sam Coonrod and Trevor Gott, making them free agents along with Vogelbach and Guillorme. New York agreed to a $1.38 million, one-year deal with outfielder DJ Stewart, a pleasant surprise last season after coming up from Triple-A Syracuse. Like the others, Stewart had been eligible for arbitration this winter. Friday night was the deadline for major league teams to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players. New York did tender its five other such players: first baseman Pete Alonso, reliever Phil Bickford, left-handers Joey Lucchesi and David Peterson, and reliever Drew Smith.

