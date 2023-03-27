Mets cut Ruf following failed trade, set opening day roster

NEW YORK (AP) — Darin Ruf has been cut by the New York Mets as the team set its opening day roster. Speedy outfielder Tim Locastro won the final bench spot over Ruf, who was acquired from San Francisco at the trade deadline last August. Ruf batted only .152 with no homers and a .413 OPS in 28 games with the Mets. To get him, New York sent J.D. Davis, left-hander Thomas Szapucki and two minor league pitchers to the Giants. The 36-year-old Ruf was designated for assignment and is still due $3.25 million from the Mets. In other moves, veteran right-hander Tommy Hunter earned a bullpen role and lefty David Peterson won the vacant spot in the rotation over right-hander Tylor Megill, who was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.

