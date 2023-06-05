Mets cut catcher Tomás Nido, reinstate Omar Narváez from 60-day IL

NEW YORK (AP) — Needing to make a difficult decision at catcher, the New York Mets cut light-hitting Tomás Nido on Monday when they reinstated fellow backstop Omar Narváez from the 60-day injured list. Nido was designated for assignment in a move that keeps catcher Francisco Álvarez in the majors after the 21-year-old rookie flourished in May. Álvarez began the season at Triple-A Syracuse, one of baseball’s highest-rated prospects, before getting called up in early April when Narváez strained his left calf. Known for strong defense, Nido was a Gold Glove finalist last season and had essentially taken over the starting job from a struggling James McCann by the time the Mets entered the playoffs last season. In the offseason, the Mets signed Nido to a $3.7 million, two-year contract.

