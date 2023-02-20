Mets’ Cohen cautions spending doesn’t mean title this year

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Mets owner Steve Cohen cautions the team’s record spending won’t necessarily lead to a World Series title this year. He says “the only thing you can do is put yourself in position where good things can happen.” New York won its only World Series titles in 1969 and 1986. The Mets won 101 games last year, then were eliminated by San Diego in a three-game Wild Card Series. New York raised its payroll to a projected $370 million and is set to shatter the record, set by the 2015 Los Angeles Dodgers at $291 million.

