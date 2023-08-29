Mets closer Edwin Díaz throws bullpen and hopes for return to mound this season

NEW YORK (AP) — After throwing his first outdoor bullpen following knee surgery, All-Star closer Edwin Díaz remained hopeful he can return to the mound for the New York Mets this season. The 29-year-old right-hander tore his right patellar tendon on March 15 while celebrating after getting the final out of Puerto Rico’s win over the Dominican Republic at the World Baseball Classic. The projected timeline for a return was six-to-eight months. Díaz said he was clocked in the low-to-mid 90s on Sunday.

