Mets closer Edwin Díaz throws bullpen and hopes for return to mound this season

By JERRY BEACH The Associated Press
FILE - New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Díaz delivers against the San Diego Padres during the seventh inning of Game 2 of a National League wild-card baseball playoff series Oct. 8, 2022, in New York. After throwing his first outdoor bullpen session following knee surgery, Mets All-Star closer Díaz remained hopeful he can make return to the mound for the New York Mets this season. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Franklin II]

NEW YORK (AP) — After throwing his first outdoor bullpen following knee surgery, All-Star closer Edwin Díaz remained hopeful he can return to the mound for the New York Mets this season. The 29-year-old right-hander tore his right patellar tendon on March 15 while celebrating after getting the final out of Puerto Rico’s win over the Dominican Republic at the World Baseball Classic. The projected timeline for a return was six-to-eight months. Díaz said he was clocked in the low-to-mid 90s on Sunday.

