Mets closer Edwin Díaz returns to Seattle six years after breakout season with Mariners

SEATTLE (AP) — Six years have passed since Edwin Díaz last took the mound in Seattle. The ballpark had a different name when he last pitched for the Mariners. The closer for the New York Mets made his return to Seattle on Friday with the team opening a three-game series against the Mariners. Díaz spent three seasons with the Mariners before being part of a blockbuster trade to the Mets that included Robinson Canó after the 2018 season. Díaz had 57 saves during his final season in Seattle. This season, he’s appeared in 33 games and has 14 saves for the Mets.

