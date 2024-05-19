Mets closer Edwin Díaz open to different role as struggles mount and confidence wanes

MIAMI (AP) — Edwin Díaz is open to a change to help ignite the slumping New York Mets — even if that means losing his job as closer. Amid a terrible start to the season in which he’s blown two consecutive save chances and three of his last four, the star reliever with a $102 million contract said he would be willing to accept a different role if the team thinks that’s best. Díaz has a 10.80 ERA over his last eight appearances after serving up four homers in 8 1/3 innings.

