Mets closer Edwin Díaz open to different role as struggles mount and confidence wanes

By ALANIS THAMES The Associated Press
New York Mets pitcher Edwin Díaz (39) reacts after giving up runs to the Philadelphia Phillies during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 13, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Noah K. Murray]

MIAMI (AP) — Edwin Díaz is open to a change to help ignite the slumping New York Mets — even if that means losing his job as closer. Amid a terrible start to the season in which he’s blown two consecutive save chances and three of his last four, the star reliever with a $102 million contract said he would be willing to accept a different role if the team thinks that’s best. Díaz has a 10.80 ERA over his last eight appearances after serving up four homers in 8 1/3 innings.

