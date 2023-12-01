Mets claim Tyler Heineman off waivers from Blue Jays and Cooper Hummel from Mariners

NEW YORK (AP) — The Mets claimed catcher Tyler Heineman off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays and outfielder/catcher Cooper Hummel from the Seattle Mariners. Heineman, 32, hit .237 with three RBIs in 22 games for Pittsburgh and Toronto, which acquired him on April 30 for infielder Vinny Capra. He has a .218 average with one homer and 15 RBIs in part of four seasons with Miami (2019), San Francisco (2020). Hummel, 29, was 2 for 23 this year for Seattle, which acquired him from Arizona on Nov. 17 last year.

