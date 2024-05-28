Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez will begin a rehab stint on Thursday

NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Alvarez is set to begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Binghamton, putting the slumping New York Mets one step closer to getting back their starting catcher. Alvarez was expected to miss six to eight weeks after having surgery on a torn ligament in his left thumb on April 23. He got hurt when he slipped while rounding first base. Alvarez took live batting practice on Saturday. He is scheduled to catch five to seven innings on Thursday. President of baseball operations David Stearns says the Mets are encouraged by Alvarez’s progress and eager to see how he handles catching.

