Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez salivates for big moments

NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Alvarez hit a second-inning homer and a two-run double in a three-run seventh that lifted the New York Mets over the Philadelphia Phillies 6-3. The Mets remained two games in front of Atlanta for the third and final NL wild-card berth. The 22-year-old Alvarez has five home runs in his last eight starts after hitting two in his previous 45. He has four three-RBI games in September. He is hitting .238 with 11 homers and 44 RBIs in 94 games.

