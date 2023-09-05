Mets’ Carlos Carrasco is done for the season after breaking his pinky in a weightlifting mishap

WASHINGTON (AP) — New York Mets right-hander Carlos Carrasco broke his right pinky finger in a weightlifting accident and will miss the rest of the season. Mets manager Buck Showalter detailed the injury before New York played at Washington on Tuesday. Showalter says Carrasco was lifting weights before Sunday’s game against Seattle when he set down a 50-pound dumbbell and it flipped over, landing on his pinky. The 36-year-old had surgery the same day to set the bone and a follow-up procedure on Tuesday to insert a pin. Carrasco went 3-8 with a 6.80 ERA in 20 starts this season for the underachieving Mets.

