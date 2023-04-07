Mets call up top prospect Álvarez from minors; Narváez on IL

NEW YORK (AP) — Touted prospect Francisco Álvarez has been recalled by the New York Mets from Triple-A Syracuse before their home opener against the Miami Marlins. Alvarez was brought up to replace fellow catcher Omar Narváez, who was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to April 6, with a strained left calf. Narváez was injured during Wednesday’s loss in Milwaukee. An MRI revealed a medium- to high-grade strain. He is expected to miss about eight to nine weeks. Rated one of baseball’s top prospects, the 21-year-old Álvarez was not in the starting lineup Friday. Tomás Nido was behind the plate.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.