Mets bullpen fails to hold lead in 8th inning, blows Game 2 in 9th to Phillies.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — New York’s bullpen went from lights out in Game 1 to lit up in Game 2. Edwin Diaz failed to seal the first seven-out save of his career when he blew up in the eighth inning and Tylor Megill unraveled after he recorded two quick outs in the ninth. Diaz and Megill combined to walk three and allowed four runs over the final two innings. Philadelphia’s Bryson Stott and Nick Castellanos delivered the hits that shook the Mets from the brink of a sweep to headed to Citi Field even in the NL Division Series after the Phillies won 7-6 on Sunday night.

