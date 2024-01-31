Mets bring back hometown reliever Adam Ottavino on $4.5 million, 1-year contract

NEW YORK (AP) — Adam Ottavino and the New York Mets have finalized a $4.5 million, one-year contract that keeps the veteran reliever with his hometown team. Ottavino spent the past two seasons with the Mets, going 1-7 with a 3.21 ERA and a career-best 12 saves in 66 appearances last year. In early November, he declined a $6.75 million player option for 2024 that included $4 million that would have been paid from 2032-35, reducing the present-day value to an estimated $4.4 million. That made Ottavino a free agent. But months later, the 38-year-old right-hander returned to help fortify a Mets bullpen that struggled last season without injured Edwin Díaz.

