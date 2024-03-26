Mets’ Bickford is released after winning in arbitration, gets termination pay rather than salary

By The Associated Press
New York Mets pitcher Phil Bickford pauses on the mound during the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game against the New York Yankees Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Roberson]

NEW YORK (AP) — Right-hander Phil Bickford was released by the New York Mets after clearing waivers, the second major league player cut loose this month after winning in salary arbitration. The 28-year-old reliever will receive $217,742 in termination pay rather than the $900,000 salary chosen by a three-person panel over the Mets’ $815,000 offer. Third baseman J.D. Davis was released by San Francisco after winning $6.9 million in arbitration and got $1,112,903 in termination pay from the Giants. He agreed five days later to a $2.5 million, one-year contract with Oakland.

