Mets’ Bickford is released after winning in arbitration, gets termination pay rather than salary

NEW YORK (AP) — Right-hander Phil Bickford was released by the New York Mets after clearing waivers, the second major league player cut loose this month after winning in salary arbitration. The 28-year-old reliever will receive $217,742 in termination pay rather than the $900,000 salary chosen by a three-person panel over the Mets’ $815,000 offer. Third baseman J.D. Davis was released by San Francisco after winning $6.9 million in arbitration and got $1,112,903 in termination pay from the Giants. He agreed five days later to a $2.5 million, one-year contract with Oakland.

