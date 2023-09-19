Mets announce star closer Edwin Díaz will not pitch in 2023

By The Associated Press
FILE - New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Díaz delivers against the San Diego Padres during the seventh inning of Game 2 of a National League wild-card baseball playoff series Oct. 8, 2022, in New York. After throwing his first outdoor bullpen session following knee surgery, Mets All-Star closer Díaz remained hopeful he can make return to the mound for the New York Mets this season. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Franklin II]

MIAMI (AP) — The New York Mets confirmed Tuesday that injured star closer Edwin Díaz will not rejoin the club this season. Díaz tore the patella tendon in his right knee during a victory celebration after closing Puerto Rico’s victory over the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic on March 15. After surgery and months of therapy, there were growing expectations that Díaz would pitch in 2023. The club confirmed Tuesday his return will be targeted for next season.

