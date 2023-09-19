Mets announce star closer Edwin Díaz will not pitch in 2023

MIAMI (AP) — The New York Mets confirmed Tuesday that injured star closer Edwin Díaz will not rejoin the club this season. Díaz tore the patella tendon in his right knee during a victory celebration after closing Puerto Rico’s victory over the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic on March 15. After surgery and months of therapy, there were growing expectations that Díaz would pitch in 2023. The club confirmed Tuesday his return will be targeted for next season.

