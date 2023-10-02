Mets and Yankees wrap up nightmare New York seasons and head into uncertain winter

NEW YORK (AP) — For the first time in nine years, baseball’s postseason won’t include a New York team. Neither one even came close, really. Back in March, such a monumental flop by the Yankees and Mets would’ve been difficult to envision. With big-name stars like Aaron Judge and Pete Alonso on both sides of town — and the two largest payrolls in the majors — the highly anticipated 2023 season shaped up as one of the most exciting in the city’s history. But by August, all anyone in the Big Apple was talking about was football, as both tattered teams played out the string in front of empty seats. Now, the Mets and Yankees have critical decisions to make heading into an uncertain offseason.

