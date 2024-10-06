Mets and Yankees win playoff games on same day for first time in 24 years

NEW YORK (AP) — For the first time in 24 years, the New York Mets and New York Yankees have both won a playoff game on the same day. Brandon Nimmo and the Mets pulled off another late comeback, scoring five times in the eighth inning at Philadelphia to beat the rival Phillies 6-2 in the opener of their National League Division Series. About 2 1/2 hours later, the Yankees finished off a 6-5 victory over the Kansas City Royals in the Bronx behind a clutch hit and an acrobatic catch from slumping left fielder Alex Verdugo in Game 1 of their American League Division Series. All five previous times the Mets and Yankees won postseason games on the same day came in 1999 and 2000.

