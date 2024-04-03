Mets and veteran starter Julio Teheran agree to contract, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — With injuries and bad weather draining their rotation already, the New York Mets have agreed to a contract with veteran starter Julio Teheran, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because no announcement had been made. Teheran, a longtime Mets nemesis with rival Atlanta, spent spring training with Baltimore. The right-hander opted out of his minor league deal with the Orioles late last month when he didn’t make their opening-day major league roster. The 33-year-old Teheran, a two-time All-Star, returned to the majors last year following an extended absence and went 3-5 with a 4.40 ERA for NL Central champion Milwaukee.

