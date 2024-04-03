Mets and veteran starter Julio Teheran agree to $2.5 million contract, AP sources say

NEW YORK (AP) — With injuries and bad weather draining their rotation already, the New York Mets have agreed to a contract with veteran starter Julio Teheran, according to a person familiar with the deal. Teheran gets a $2.5 million salary on a one-year contract and can earn another $450,000 in performance bonuses, a different person familiar with the deal said. Both people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the contract was subject to a successful physical and no announcement had been made. Teheran, a longtime Mets nemesis with rival Atlanta, spent spring training with Baltimore. The right-hander opted out of his minor league deal with the Orioles late last month when he didn’t make their opening-day major league roster.

