Mets and RHP Frankie Montas finalize $34 million, 2-year contract

NEW YORK (AP) — Frankie Montas and the New York Mets have finalized their $34 million, two-year contract. The veteran right-hander will earn a $17 million salary next year and the deal includes a $17 million player option for 2026. Montas, who turns 32 in March, went 7-11 with a 4.84 ERA and 148 strikeouts over 150 2/3 innings in 30 starts for Cincinnati and Milwaukee this year. He was 3-3 with a 4.55 ERA in 11 starts for the NL Central champion Brewers, who acquired him just before the July 30 trade deadline.

