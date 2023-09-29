Mets and Phillies rained out and rescheduled as Saturday doubleheader

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets’ series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies was postponed because of persistent rain. The game was rescheduled as part of a doubleheader Saturday starting at 4:10 p.m. New York postponed Friday’s game about eight hours before the scheduled 7:10 p.m. start. The Mets’ game against Miami on Thursday night was suspended because of rain at 12:58 a.m. with the Marlins leading 2-1 in the top of the ninth inning. Miami had scored twice in the ninth when play was halted with two on and two outs. After a 3-hour, 17-minute wait, the game was suspended.

