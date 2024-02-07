Mets and LHP Jake Diekman finalize $4 million, 1-year contract that includes 2025 option

NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Diekman and the New York Mets have finalized a $4 million, one-year contract that includes a club option. New York holds a $4 million option for 2025 that becomes guaranteed if the left-handed reliever pitches in at least 58 games this year. The sides agreed to terms last week, subject to a successful physical. The 37-year-old Diekman went 0-2 with a 3.34 ERA in 63 relief appearances for the White Sox and Rays last season. He also has pitched for Philadelphia, Texas, Arizona, Kansas City, Oakland and Boston. To open a roster spot for Diekman, right-hander Austin Adams was designated for assignment.

