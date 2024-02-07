Mets and LHP Jake Diekman finalize $4 million, 1-year contract that includes 2025 option

By The Associated Press
Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Jake Diekman against the Cleveland Guardians during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. The New York Mets have beefed up their bullpen with two significant moves, agreeing with free agent relievers Diekman and Shintaro Fujinami on one-year contracts, the team announced Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.

NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Diekman and the New York Mets have finalized a $4 million, one-year contract that includes a club option. New York holds a $4 million option for 2025 that becomes guaranteed if the left-handed reliever pitches in at least 58 games this year. The sides agreed to terms last week, subject to a successful physical. The 37-year-old Diekman went 0-2 with a 3.34 ERA in 63 relief appearances for the White Sox and Rays last season. He also has pitched for Philadelphia, Texas, Arizona, Kansas City, Oakland and Boston. To open a roster spot for Diekman, right-hander Austin Adams was designated for assignment.

