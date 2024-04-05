Mets and Julio Teheran finalize 1-year contract, filling hole in rotation

CINCINNATI (AP) — Julio Teheran and the New York Mets have finalized a $2.5 million, one-year contract, filling an immediate need in the team’s injury-depleted rotation. A longtime Mets nemesis with the rival Braves, the veteran right-hander is scheduled to start Monday night against his former club in the opener of a four-game series at Atlanta. To open a roster spot, reliever Michael Tonkin was designated for assignment. The right-hander was 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA in three appearances for the Mets. The 33-year-old Teheran spent spring training with the Baltimore Orioles but opted out of his minor league deal in late March when he didn’t make their opening-day roster. He spent 12 days at home in Miami, where he stayed sharp by throwing bullpens and one simulated game.

