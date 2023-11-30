Mets and free-agent pitcher Luis Severino finalizing $13 million, 1-year deal, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the agreement says free-agent pitcher Luis Severino and the New York Mets are finalizing a $13 million, one-year contract. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the deal. Severino is set to move across town following a horrendous season with the New York Yankees that was abbreviated by injury. A two-time All-Star, the 29-year-old right-hander went 4-8 with a 6.65 ERA in 18 starts and one relief appearance. But the Mets have several holes to fill in their rotation under new president of baseball operations David Stearns, and they’re hoping Severino can regain the form that once made him one of the best starters in the American League.

