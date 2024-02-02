Mets agree to 1-year deals with relievers Shintaro Fujinami and Jake Diekman, AP sources say

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets have beefed up their bullpen with two significant moves, agreeing with free agent relievers Shintaro Fujinami and Jake Diekman on one-year contracts. Fujinami’s deal is for $3.35 million, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical. Diekman’s deal is also pending a physical, according to a different person familiar with that agreement. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract had not been finalized.

