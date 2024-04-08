Mets add fresh arm to bullpen by calling up Sulser while Ramírez designated for assignment

ATLANTA (AP) — The New York Mets have designated right-hander Yohan Ramírez for assignment and selected the contract of right-hander Cole Sulser from Triple-A Syracuse. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza says the roster move was necessary because right-hander Julio Teheran was to have his pitch count restricted in his debut with the team on Monday night against the Atlanta Braves. Teheran signed with New York on Friday. Ramírez threw two innings on Saturday, allowing four hits and five runs at Cincinnati and would not have been available on Monday night. Sulser pitched six scoreless innings for the Mets in spring training.

