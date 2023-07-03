Mets acquire Trevor Gott from Mariners, who also unload Chris Flexen’s contract

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets have acquired right-handed reliever Trevor Gott from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for lefty Zach Muckenhirn. New York also took righty Chris Flexen in the deal and immediately designated him for assignment. Flexen, who was due $8 million this season, was designated for assignment by Seattle last week. The Mets’ bullpen ranks 21st in the majors with a 4.26 ERA, one of many culprits for a woeful season. New York is 38-46 despite a projected record $360 million payroll. The 30-year-old Gott will be joining his sixth team in eight major league seasons. He was 0-3 with a 4.03 ERA with the Mariners this season.

