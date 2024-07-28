Mets acquire outfielder Jesse Winker from Nationals for Double-A pitcher Tyler Stuart

NEW YORK (AP) — The resurgent New York Mets have strengthened their lineup for a postseason run, obtaining outfielder Jesse Winker from the Washington Nationals for a minor league pitcher. Washington acquired 6-foot-9 right-hander Tyler Stuart, who was 3-7 with a 3.96 ERA in 17 starts for Double-A Binghamton this season. Winker adds a dangerous left-handed bat to a Mets offense that’s been one of the best in baseball over the past two months. He batted .257 with 11 home runs, 45 RBIs and a .793 OPS in 101 games for Washington. He also had 14 stolen bases, 13 more than his previous career high. To make room for Winker on the roster, the Mets optioned outfielder DJ Stewart to Triple-A Syracuse.

