Mets acquire center fielder Jose Siri from Rays for reliever Eric Orze

NEW YORK (AP) — Center fielder Jose Siri has been acquired by the New York Mets from the Tampa Bay Rays for reliever Eric Orze. The 29-year-old Siri batted .187 with 18 homers and 47 RBIs this year for the Rays, who acquired him from Houston in August 2022. He has a .210 average with 54 homers and 136 RBIs in parts of four seasons with the Astros and Rays. Orze, a 27-year-old right-hander, was a fifth-round pick in the 2020 amateur draft. He made his big league debut on July 8 at Pittsburgh and made his only other major league appearance on July 26 against Atlanta. He was 0-1 with a 21.60 ERA for the Mets and 6-1 with a 2.92 ERA in 43 relief appearances for Triple-A Syracuse.

