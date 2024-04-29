Mets ace Kodai Senga faces hitters for the first time since his shoulder injury

By MIKE FITZPATRICK The Associated Press
FILE - New York Mets' Kodai Senga, of Japan, pitches during the first inning in the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Miami Marlins, Sept. 27, 2023, in New York. Senga faced hitters Monday, April 29, 2024, for the first time since hurting his shoulder, throwing 21 pitches of live batting practice against minor leaguers at Citi Field. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Franklin II]

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets right-hander Kodai Senga faced hitters for the first time since hurting his shoulder. He threw 21 pitches of live batting practice against minor leaguers at Citi Field. Senga told reporters he’ll face batters two more times before beginning a minor league rehab assignment. He said he thinks he’ll be able to return from the injured list right around when he’s eligible on May 27 or soon afterward. New York’s top starter is on the 60-day IL with a right shoulder capsule strain. The 31-year-old Senga is scheduled to face hitters again Friday, but manager Carlos Mendoza said the Mets will be flexible and give Senga an extra day of rest anytime he might need it.

