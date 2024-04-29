Mets ace Kodai Senga faces hitters for the first time since his shoulder injury

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets right-hander Kodai Senga faced hitters for the first time since hurting his shoulder. He threw 21 pitches of live batting practice against minor leaguers at Citi Field. Senga told reporters he’ll face batters two more times before beginning a minor league rehab assignment. He said he thinks he’ll be able to return from the injured list right around when he’s eligible on May 27 or soon afterward. New York’s top starter is on the 60-day IL with a right shoulder capsule strain. The 31-year-old Senga is scheduled to face hitters again Friday, but manager Carlos Mendoza said the Mets will be flexible and give Senga an extra day of rest anytime he might need it.

