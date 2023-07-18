Mets 1st-round draft pick Colin Houck gets a $2.75 million signing bonus

NEW YORK (AP) — First-round draft pick Colin Houck will receive a $2.75 million signing bonus from the New York Mets, above the slot value of $2,607,500 for his selection at No. 32 overall last week. The 18-year-old high school shortstop from Georgia passed up a college commitment to Mississippi State to sign with the Mets. Second-round pick Brandon Sproat, a pitcher from the University of Florida, agreed to a $1,474,500 bonus, exactly slot value. Sproat, who turns 23 in September, was drafted by the Mets in the third round last year but returned to school when the sides could not strike a deal. Houck and Sproat were both assigned to Port St. Lucie in the rookie level Florida Complex League.

