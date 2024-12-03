Messi’s Inter Miami is among bottom seeds for Club World Cup draw

Manchester City and Real Madrid will be placed in the highest-ranking pot in the draw for the Club World Cup while Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami is in the lowest. FIFA confirmed the procedure for the draw which takes place in Miami on Thursday. The newly expanded tournament will be held in the United States next summer. Also in Pot 1 are European giants Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain as well as the four highest-ranked South American teams Flamengo, Palmeiras, River Plate and Fluminense. Inter Miami qualified despite being eliminated in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs and is in Pot 4 along with the Seattle Sounders.

