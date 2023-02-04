Messi’s goal helps French leader PSG beat Toulouse 2-1

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi’s second-half goal has helped a lackluster Paris Saint-Germain beat Toulouse 2-1 to move eight points clear at the top of the French league. The superstar struck with a typical curling strike in the 57th minute following a move with Morocco right back Achraf Hakimi. Hakimi drew PSG level late in the first half. Free kick specialist Branco van den Boomen put Toulouse ahead in the 20th. PSG was without injured forwards Kylian Mbappé and Neymar.

