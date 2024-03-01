Messi’s Argentina picks 4 teenagers for friendlies in US

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina will feature four players aged under 20 in two friendlies in the United States this month with the Copa America and Paris Olympics in mind. One of the biggest surprises of coach Lionel Scaloni’s squad was 19-year-old left back and midfielder Valentín Barco. The other three teenagers in the world champion squad are Alejandro Garnacho, Facundo Buonanotte and Valentín Carboni. The selection of 36-year-old Ángel Di Maria hints that the 16-year international is keen to play in the Copa and Olympics. Argentina faces El Salvador on March 22 and Costa Rica four days later.

