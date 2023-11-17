Messi’s Argentina loses 1st match since World Cup title, falling to Uruguay; Colombia beats Brazil

Lionel Messi could not help Argentina keep its unbeaten streak since its World Cup title. Uruguay beat Argentina 2-0 at La Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires on Thursday in a World Cup qualifying match. It was the biggest win for Uruguay so far under new coach Marcelo Bielsa. Argentina hadn’t lost a competitive match since its group-stage opener against Saudi Arabia during last year’s World Cup in Qatar. Elsewhere, Brazil lost 2-0 at Colombia, its second consecutive defeat in the round-robin competition. Luis Diaz scored twice on headers at the Metropolitano Stadium in Barranquilla.

