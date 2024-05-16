Messi’s $20.4 million compensation with Miami exceeds all but 3 other MLS teams

By RONALD BLUM The Associated Press
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi reacts after scoring in the first half of an MLS soccer match against the New England Revolution, Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark Stockwell]

NEW YORK (AP) — Lionel Messi’s annualized pay from his Major League Soccer contract with Inter Miami is just over $20.4 million in his first full season, exceeding the payrolls of all but three other teams in the league. Messi joined Inter Miami last summer and has a base salary of $10.4 million and annualized pay of $20,446,667, according to the MLS Players Association. Miami leads the league with a $41.7 million payroll, double all but Toronto at $31.4 million and Chicago at $25.1 million. St. Louis has the lowest payroll among the 29 teams at $12 million, just below Salt Lake and San Jose at $13.6 million each.

