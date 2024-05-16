Messi’s $20.4 million compensation with Miami exceeds all but 3 other MLS teams

NEW YORK (AP) — Lionel Messi’s annualized pay from his Major League Soccer contract with Inter Miami is just over $20.4 million in his first full season, exceeding the payrolls of all but three other teams in the league. Messi joined Inter Miami last summer and has a base salary of $10.4 million and annualized pay of $20,446,667, according to the MLS Players Association. Miami leads the league with a $41.7 million payroll, double all but Toronto at $31.4 million and Chicago at $25.1 million. St. Louis has the lowest payroll among the 29 teams at $12 million, just below Salt Lake and San Jose at $13.6 million each.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.