Messina, Tippett rally South Carolina to 8-7 10-inning victory over James Madison in NCAA opener

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — South Carolina was down to its last strike in the bottom of the ninth inning before catcher Cole Messina hit a two-run home run to tie it, and Will Tippett added a sacrifice fly in the 10th to rally the second-seeded Gamecocks to an 8-7 victory over No. 3 seed James Madison in the first game of the Raleigh Regional. South Carolina (37-23) will play the winner of the second game between regional host and top seed North Carolina State and No. 4 seed Bryant. James Madison (34-24) will play the NC State-Bryant loser in an elimination game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.