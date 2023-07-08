Messiah Bright’s goal carries the Orlando Pride to a victory over OL Reign in NWSL action

Messiah Bright scored to lead the Orlando Pride to a 1-0 win over the visiting OL Reign on Friday night in the National Women’s Soccer League. Defensively, the Pride held the Reign to five shots. Paige Monaghan scored just as the second half began, helping Racing Louisville to a 2-1 home win against the Kansas City Current. Penelope Hocking scored on her first touch as the Chicago Red Stars beat the Houston Dash on the road.

