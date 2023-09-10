Messi to travel with Argentina but uncertain for game against Bolivia in World Cup qualifying

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Lionel Messi will travel with the Argentina squad to Bolivia for its South American World Cup qualifier on Tuesday but his presence on the field remains uncertain. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni says he hopes to make a decision on Monday over whether to play the Inter Miami star. The world champions started their qualifying campaign on Thursday with a 1-0 victory against Ecuador, thanks to Messi’s goal. The 36-year-old Argentina captain scored with a free kick.

