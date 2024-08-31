Messi to remain sidelined for Inter Miami, won’t play Saturday at Chicago

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi will not play Saturday when Inter Miami visits Chicago, meaning he will have at least two more weeks to continue recovering from an ankle injury. It’ll be the ninth consecutive Major League Soccer match and 15th league match overall this season that Messi has missed. Inter Miami has the top record in the league and has already clinched a playoff berth. He hasn’t played for the club since June 1, missing time first while playing for Argentina in the Copa America tournament and then because of the ankle issue. Messi was injured while playing for Argentina in the Copa America final on July 14.

