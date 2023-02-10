Messi to be available for Champions League game with Bayern

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier says Lionel Messi will be available for the Champions League game against Bayern Munich on Tuesday despite being left out of the squad for this weekend’s French league match at Monaco. Messi strained his hamstring in the 2-1 loss to Marseille on Wednesday in the French Cup. Galtier says Messi “will resume training on Monday.” PSG leads the French league by eight points but injuries to key players are coming at a critical moment of the season. France striker Kylian Mbappe tore a muscle in his left thigh against Montpellier on Feb. 1 and will miss the Monaco and Bayern Munich games.

