Messi skips Argentina’s last practice before World Cup qualifier in Bolivia

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Lionel Messi has skipped Argentina’s last practice session before its World Cup qualifying match in Bolivia. The 36-year-old Inter Miami striker left Argentina’s match against Ecuador late last week complaining of fatigue. That could weigh on Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni’s selections for Tuesday’s game under challenging conditions at La Paz’ altitude of 3,000 meters above sea level. Scaloni has said he could leave a decision on Messi until a few hours before the South American qualifier. Argentina had a win over Ecuador in its first official international since clinching the World Cup last December.

