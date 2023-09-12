Messi sits out Argentina’s World Cup qualifying match at Bolivia

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Lionel Messi will sit out Argentina’s World Cup qualifying match in Bolivia. The 36-year-old Inter Miami star was neither in the starting lineup for the World Cup champions nor on the bench. The Argentinian soccer association has not specified why its team captain is out, though Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said Sunday that Messi had left the match against Ecuador last week complaining of fatigue. Messi did not train with the team on Monday.

